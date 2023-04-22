COVENTRY, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney won the 1110 hurdles and placed in the top four in three field events at the Patriots Games track and field meet on Saturday.
Mooney had a time of 14.39 in the hurdles. He was third in high jump (5-4), fourth in both shot put (34-11) and long jump (19-0).
Stonington's distance medley relay of Sergio de Oliveira, Ryan Gruczka, Anders Dahl and Landon Pelletier won the event in a meet record time of 11:05.05
Quinn Felderman was fifth in the 400 (55.27). Hagen Drake finished fifth in the 1,500 (4:55.75).
In the girls portion of the meet, Addison Labbe placed third in the mile (5:57.19). Petyon Vanderstreet was fourth (5:57.58).
Marin Singletary won the triple jump. Her distance was not available.
Katie Anbari was fourth in the shot put (20-6), fifth in the long jump (12-11) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (20.83).
The distance medley relay team of Labbe, Vanderstreet, Alexa Williams and Madeline DeLaura finished fourth (14:29.32).
— Keith Kimberlin
