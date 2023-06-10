BANGOR, Maine — Stonington High's Josh Mooney and Chariho High's Erin vonHousen earned All-New England honors at the New England track and field championships on Saturday at Cameron Stadium.
Mooney, a senior, earned the honors in the 110 hurdles and the javelin and vonHousen, a junior, in the 3,200.
It was another record-breaking day for Mooney after winning the hurdles in a meet record time of 13.72. The previous record of 13.90 seconds was established in 1995.
Mooney finished second in the javelin with a throw of 182-10. Mooney qualified for the 300 hurdles, but did not run the race.
On June 5, Mooney won all three vents at the State Open meet breaking the state record in the 110 hurdles (13.58). He won the same events at the Class M meet on May 30 breaking meet records in the two hurdles races. On May 22 he won all three events at the ECC championships establishing a new league mark in the 300 hurdles.
VonHousen finished with a time of 10:49.83. On June 3, vonHousen won the Rhode Island state title in the 3,000.
Teammate Weeko Thompson finished 22nd in the shot put (31-5¼) on Saturday.
Chariho's Eli Sposato, the Rhode Island champion in the 400, placed 14th in the event at the New Englands in 50.49.
Westerly's Robbie Wade placed 16th in the 400 in 50.76.
— Keith Kimberlin
