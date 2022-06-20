GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished second in the elite 2-mile race at the adidas Outdoor Nationals track and field meet on Saturday.
The sophomore covered the course at North Carolina A&T in 11:13.14. The winning time was 10:57.35.
— Keith Kimberlin
