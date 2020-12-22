WESTERLY — Westerly High's boys basketball team had high hopes coming into the 2019-20 season.
The Bulldogs returned four seniors with plenty of experience on their résumés. Chas Morgan, Patrick Murphy and Connor Warner all scored in doubles figures their junior seasons. And Nick Lauzon was back as a lockdown defender, a solid rebounder and a capable scorer.
Junior Jawarie Hamelin was a dynamic point guard who also scored in double figures as a sophomore. The Bulldogs lacked depth and size, but they figured to be a solid contender for the Division II title.
Westerly went on to finish 19-5 overall, 15-3 in Division II before losing in the quarterfinals of the D-II tournament to Shea, 58-53, and in the opening round of the state tournament to Cranston West, 66-54.
The Shea game was a very good one played before a big crowd at Westerly. The Cranston West game was also played at home, but before a nearly empty Federico Gym due to coronavirus restrictions.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Warner suffered a knee injury before preseason practice started and was lost for the season. Warner still continued to come to practices and was on the bench for every game even though he knew he would not get to play.
However, Warner managed to make a cameo appearance on Senior Night in mid-February. He dressed for the game against Tiverton, a 72-54 win, and made a technical free throw in the first half. Warner re-entered the game with 6:31 remaining and the Bulldogs well ahead, 62-43, for an out-of-bounds play. Warner received a pass on the wing and launched a 3-pointer that went through the net.
It would be his only field goal attempt of the season. It delighted a large crowd on hand.
"It's just surreal," Warner said at the time. "To get back on the court, I just want to thank God. And this team, there's no other team I want to be a part of."
"He won't be back the rest of the year," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We just had him for a one-game thing. We set up a set play and it worked and he knocked it down. Kind of like a Hollywood-type moment. A lot of pressure on him to hit that one shot and he did. I couldn't be prouder. Made my night."
In February, Morgan became the 15th player in Westerly's rich basketball history to score 1,000 career points, reaching the milestone in a road game against Pilgrim.
Morgan's family has many connections to the sport at the school.
His father, Todd Morgan, and his uncle, Kevin Morgan, were both MVPs of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament in the late 1980s. His dad was a first-team All-League selection his senior year.
His old brother, Max, is a former Westerly player.
Morgan's grandfather, Vic, was on a state championship team that played in the New England Tournament in Boston Garden in the 1959-60 season.
"My dad and I talked about being the first Morgan to come through and get [to 1,000 points],” Morgan said at the time. “It gives me the chills — it actually happened. I’ve been thinking about it all week.
“It means so much. Ever since I was a freshman I’ve been working every day, every summer for so many hours, multiple hours in the gym, just trying to get better. And every single year I’ve had a goal of getting on that banner and now it’s going to happen.”
Hamelin was much improved as Gleason predicted and ended up being the second-leading scorer on the team at 15.4 points per game. He led the team in rebounds (9.1), assists (5.1) and steals (5.3). He was named MVP of the WCCU tournament for the second straight year and was first-team All-Division II.
In August, Hamelin announced he would be leaving Westerly High for the Springfield (Mass.) Commonwealth Academy prep school. He is playing there now.
Lauzon, who was among the top 15 students in the senior class, received the Federico Award scholarship from the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association.
Morgan plans to continue his basketball career at CCRI-Warwick, while Murphy will play at Rhode Island College.
Westerly is 53-19 over the past four seasons. The success led to the Bulldogs being moved up to Division I for this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.