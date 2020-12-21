Editor’s note: Over the ensuing days, The Sun will count down its top 10 sports stories of 2020. The series begins today with the accomplishments of Sydney Federico.
WESTERLY — For Sydney Federico, 2020 has turned out to be quite the year.
Her success and accomplishments have earned her the No. 10 sports story of the year for The Sun.
Like all of us, Federico has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Her final outdoor track season at Westerly High was taken away by COVID-19, as was her first season of indoor track at the University of Rhode Island.
But the year featured many pluses.
Federico accepted a partial scholarship to run track at URI, a school that has many connections to her family.
Her great grandfather, Jim Federico, was a legendary boys basketball coach at Westerly. The school's gym is named in his honor. He is an inductee into numerous Halls of Fame, including the one at URI, where he also played basketball.
Her father, Jim, is a member of the Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame. He was an All-State football player and All-Division track athlete for the Bulldogs. He attended URI, where he turned down a preferred walk-on football opportunity for the Rams.
Her uncle, Dave, was an All-State track athlete at Westerly and later competed for the University of Rhode Island. He has coached teams to state track titles at Stonington and Westerly. His Westerly girls teams have won eight state titles, which is a school record for all sports. He is also in numerous Halls of Fame.
Sydney Federico been named All-State 16 times during her time at Westerly, including a second-team honor for her performance in the 600 at the state indoor meet, her last race in Rhode Island. She finished second in the competition.
She was also a key part of a Westerly program that produced three outdoor state championships during her time as a Bulldog.
"I am super thankful for URI giving me an offer I couldn’t refuse," Federico said in April. "The coach got in contact with me last summer. They wanted me to come for an official visit.
"I visited in October. The team was great; the coaches were great. It felt like they were really close knit. They made me feel like I was part of the team."
In June, Federico received the Providence Journal's Honor Roll award, which is presented to the top student-athlete in the state recognizing academic and athletic achievement.
Each high school in the state is allowed to nominate one boy and one girl. The Journal then selects a boy and girl winner. It is the first time a Westerly girl has received the honor, one of the most prestigious in the state.
The Journal first began recognizing an Honor Roll award winner for boys starting in 1927. The girls award was started in 1977. An award has been presented every year since, except in 2019. It was resumed this spring. The award also includes a scholarship.
Federico also was honored with another prestigious award when she was named the girls winner of the Kevin Woll Award at Westerly.
The award celebrates the memory of Kevin Woll, Class of 1965, who died in an accident at the end of his freshman year at the University of Rhode Island. For the past 55 years, a committee of teachers, coaches and administrators have selected the honorees, both male and female. They receive a scholarship and a blazer in the Navy blue or white of Westerly High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.