WESTERLY — Westerly High football coach Stanley Dunbar has been a part of big games before.
As an All-State quarterback his senior year, he guided St. Raphael Academy to a state championship at Rhode Island's highest level and a 13-0 record.
He was later a two-year starter at the University of Rhode Island as a cornerback.
He fully realizes the significance of Thursday's 10 a.m. home game with longtime rival Stonington at Augeri Field, his first as coach of the Bulldogs.
"As a football coach and somebody who loves football, it's a great honor to be a part of this game," Dunbar said. "I feel grateful and fortunate to be part of a game that has so many traditions."
But Dunbar also knows that players and coaches cannot afford to get caught up in the moment.
"I was always the type of player that lived for these type of moments. I think we have to go in confident and you can't go in afraid," Dunbar said. "We just have to embrace it. You can't hide. We know Stonington is a quality team. We are not taking anything for granted."
The two teams did not play last season due to the pandemic.
Stonington continues to lead the series, 74-69 with 17 ties. The series first started on Oct. 26, 1911, a 15-0 win for the Bulldogs.
The first Thanksgiving game was played in 1913, a 0-0 tie. The two teams played each other the following Thanksgiving in 1914, but did not play again on Turkey Day until 1922.
They have played a game scheduled for Thanksgiving every year since, except for a few occasions when the game has been forced to another day due to inclement weather.
The two teams did play on Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day, for many years. That tradition stopped in 1965.
The Bears are 5-4 this season. The losses have come against Class L Fitch (13-7), unbeaten and untested Killingly (32-7), Waterford (55-54 in double OT) and Windham (38-6). Stonington was without four two-way starters and other players in the Windham loss.
Lucian Tedeschi, who has good speed and isn't hesitant to run in traffic, leads the team in rushing with 561 yards and five touchdowns. He also plays quarterback and has passed for 325 yards and five TDs.
Will French has run for 520 yards and is averaging 10.0 yards per carry, and Matt Castagliuolo has rushed for 422 yards and five TDs.
"[Tedeschi] is dynamic and fast. He can make plays on the edge," Dunbar said. "They give you a lot of different looks and they have a single-wing package. [Castagliuolo] is dynamic, and [French] is a quick player."
Dorian White also sees time at quarterback. He has completed 56.4% of his passes for 332 yards. Josiah Blackman (13 catches), Luke Lowry (12) and Patrick Obrey (10) lead the team in receptions. Brady Mullen has three TD receptions.
"Their quarterback is very accurate and they have some tall receivers," Dunbar said. "And they have good size on the offensive line.
"I think the main thing is containing the run. If we can make them one dimensional and stop the run, it will be to our advantage."
Defensively, Dunbar says the Bears are aggressive.
"They have great team speed and they get to the ball," Dunbar said. "[Linebacker Jack Zuro] is one of the their top players on defense. And you have to know where [Tedeschi] is. He can make home-run type of plays on defense. They play aggressive and tough."
Freshman linebacker Patrick McGugan leads the Bears with three interceptions.
Westerly comes into the game at 7-3. Two of its losses were against St. Raphael Academy and the other was to Classical.
Classical beat St. Raphael in the D-II Super Bowl on Saturday.
Junior Zack Tuck has rushed for 1,533 yards this season, averaging 8.1 yards per carry, with 19 touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Lance Williams has passed for 1,308 yards, the most by a Westerly quarterback in at least 13 years. He has 14 TD passes while completing 57.9% of his passes.
Williams' top target has been senior Luke Marley, who has 38 catches for 806 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 21.2 yards per reception. Marley missed a good part of the second half with an injury in the Bulldogs' 28-20 loss to St. Ray's in the D-II semifinals on Nov. 12. Dunbar said he has been practicing and will be ready to go on Thursday.
"We have to establish the run and pass off that," Dunbar said. "We just have to stick to the script."
Defensively, Westerly has one of the top players in Division II in senior Greg Gorman. The 6-3, 230-pound defensive end, who will play baseball at Bryant University next year, has been a challenge for opposing teams. Linebacker Jimmy Powers and defensive lineman Xavier Webster have also played well for the Bulldogs this season.
The winner of the game receives the Geoffrey L. Moore Memorial Trophy, which was first awarded in 1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.