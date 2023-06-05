MIDDLETOWN — Stonington High's Grace Duggan finished 1-1 in the girls invitational tennis tournament on Monday at Wesleyan University.
Duggan opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Litchfield's Leah Sepples. She then lost to No. 6 Sarah Donnelly of Darien, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Katya Snegovskikh and Lauren Buckley lost their opening match to Daniel Hand's Liberty Rogers and Ella Helfrich, 6-2, 6-1.
In the boys portion of the invitational, Stonington freshman Brady O'Neil lost his opening match to Trumbull's Paul James, 6-1, 6-2.
Stonington's Tucker Callahan and Conrad Tobiassen had a bye in the first round of the doubles tournament and will begin play on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
