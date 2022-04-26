STONINGTON — Longtime Stonington High tennis coach George Crouse will receive a Gold Key Award from the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance on Oct. 16 during a dinner at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.
Crouse has coached both girls and boys tennis at the school.
Crouse compiled a record of 304-114 with the boys. He is 529-107 with the girls, which he started coaching in 1987. The girls team played in eight straight Class S championship matches starting in 2006, including winning the state title in 2013.
Crouse was named the 2019 National High School Coach of the Year.
Others who will receive Golden Keys in October are professional golfer Suzy Whaley, former college basketball coach Tom Penders, former Major League Baseball pitcher Rob Dibble and UConn women's basketball associate coach Chris Dailey.
— Keith Kimberlin
