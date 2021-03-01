WESTERLY — Westerly High's opponents for the Division II swimming semifinals have been finalized.
Westerly's boys team will host Cranston East on Tuesday at the Ocean Community YMCA at 7:45 p.m.
Westerly advanced to the semifinals with a 57-30 win over Classical in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Cranston East, the No. 3 seeded, defeated No. 6. South Kingstown, 61-33, on Saturday.
In the regular season, No. 2 Westerly defeated Cranston East, 49-45. The winner faces No. 1 North Providence or No. 5 Wheeler. They swim on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The finals are scheduled for Saturday.
Westerly's girls will host No. 3 Wheeler School on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at the YMCA. Westerly, the No. 2 seed, advanced to the semifinals with a 64-30 win against South Kingstown on Thursday.
Wheeler topped Smithfield, 57-36, in the quarterfinals. During the regular season Westerly beat Wheeler, 54-40.
No. 1 Classical and No. 4 North Providence will meet in the other semifinal. The finals are scheduled for Sunday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.