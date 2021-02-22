WESTERLY — Westerly High's girls and boys swim teams will host Division II quarterfinal meets this week.
The girls are the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 South Kingstown (2-6) on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at the Ocean Community YMCA. Westerly went 7-1 in the league.
Classical is the top seed with a 7-0-1 record.
The winner of Thursday's meet will face either No. 3 Wheeler or No. 6 Smithfield in the semifinals. A date has not been set for that meet, but it would take place March 1-3. The finals are March 7.
Westerly's boys, also the No. 2 seed, will host Classical (1-7) on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at the YMCA. Westerly finished the season 6-1.
The winner will face No. 3 Cranston East or No. 6 South Kingstown in the semifinals. That meet will take place March 1-3. The finals are March 6.
— Keith Kimberlin
