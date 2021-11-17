NEW HAVEN — Stonington High's Delaney Reck placed third in the 100 backstroke at the Class L swimming and diving championships Tuesday at Southern Connecticut State University.
Reck finished with a time of 59.56 to earn All-State honors. The junior was also fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.61).
Reck and Stonington's Addison Fulling swam legs on the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:43.74) and the 10th-place 400 free relay (3:50.97).
Fulling, a freshman, was also 16th in both the 500 free (5:41.40) and the 200 free (2:04.19).
Reck and Fulling both swim for the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op team, which finished 10th with 234 points. Darien won the meet with 807.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.