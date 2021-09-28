EAST LYME — Delaney Reck and Addison Fulling earned two wins each, but the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op girls swim team lost to East Lyme, 98-78, Tuesday in an ECC meet.
Reck was first in the 100 freestyle (56.15) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.71).
Fulling topped the field in the 200 free (2:07.99) and the 500 free (5:37.89).
Reck and Fulling also swam on the winning 400 free relay (4:01.36). Reck was on the winning 200 medley relay (1:59.76).
Reck and Fulling are both Stonington High students.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.