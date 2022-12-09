WESTERLY — Abbey Donato and Delaney Reck won two races each as the Ocean Community YMCA swim team edged Bayside, 349-344, on Dec. 3.
Donato was first in the 200 individual medley (2:36.14) and the 100 butterfly (1:08.49. Reck won the 50 freestyle (25.29) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.75). Both swimmers competed in the 15-18 age group for the Dolphins.
London Armitage was first in the 100 freestyle (1:00.05), as was Jai-lynn Wheeler in the 200 freestyle (2:19.93) and Izzy Brow in the 500 freestyle (2:19.93).
In the boys 15-18 division, Jack Kenyon was first in the 50 freestyle (24.89) and the 500 freestyle (5:47.16). Mike Urgo placed first in the 100 freestyle (49.24) and the 200 freestyle (1:53.330).
Other first-place finishers in the age group were Evan Medenciy, 100 backstroke (1:12.56), Joseph Brown, 100 breaststroke (1:12.63), Nicholas Propatier, 100 butterfly (1:09.72), and Ben Leal, 200 individual medley (2:18.85).
Lily Harney was first in the 200 freestyle (2:43.18) in the girls 13-14 age group.
First-place finishers in the boys 13-14 division were Josue Aquino, 200 freestyle (2:38.13), and Henry Kenyon, 100 butterfly (1:09.39).
Alexia McCabe finished first in the girls 11-12 50 backstroke (38.30).
Evan Morissette was first in the 200 freestyle (2:33.70) in the boys 11-12 age group.
In the girls 9-10 division, Skye McCabe was first in the 50 breaststroke (49.17) and the 100 freestyle (1:18.63). Liv Wiersema won the 50 freestyle (37.47).
Frankie Ritacco won the 50 freestyle in the boys 9-10 group in 40.36.
In the girls 8-and-under group, Elsa Pesch won the 25 freestyle (19.38) and the 25 butterfly (26.95). Abby Aiello won the 50 freestyle (49.27) and the 25 backstroke (21.61). Maria Vyatkin won the 100 IM (1:53.16).
In the boys 8-and-under division, Matt Lathrop won the 25 freestyle (20.70) and the 25 backstroke (23.99). Matthew Gynther was first in the 50 freestyle (42.06), 25 breaststroke (35.83) and the 25 butterfly (29.10).
— Keith Kimberlin
