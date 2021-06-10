WESTERLY — The Ocean Community YMCA finished second in the annual South Eastern New England Cluster of YMCAs (SENECY) championship swim meet.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meet was a virtual event this year and the results just recently became available.
Ocean Community finished with 3,895 points. Bayside was first with 4,379.
In addition to finishing second, the Dolphins broke five league championship records and set eight team marks.
C.J. Sheldon, an All-State swimmer at Bishop Hendricken and the two-time state high school swimmer of the year, established SENECY records in the age 15-and-over 50 freestyle (21.41) and the 100 freestyle (46.20), taking first in both events. Both times were also team records.
Hudson Schoen established league records in the boys 8-and-under 100 individual medley (1:22.13) and the 25 breaststroke (20.28), finishing first in both races.
The boys 15-and-over 400 free relay of Michael Urgo, Julian Mileski, Madigan Hiltz and Sheldon set league and team records with a winning time of 3:14.71.
Hiltz turned in a team-record time in the 15-and-over 100 breaststroke (1:03.31). Urgo had a team-record time of 52.71 in the 100 butterfly. He also won the 200 freestyle.
Others who won events were Gabriella Donnarummo, 9-10 girls, 50 backstroke; Benjamin Labonte, 9-10 boys, 50 backstroke; Jesse Brunelle, 13-14 boys, 50 and 100 freestyles; Jack Kenyon, 13-14 boys, 200 IM; Melanie Gomes, 15-and-over girls, 100 breaststroke; and Delaney Reck, 15-and-over girls, 100 backstroke.
Several relay teams also established team records.
The girls 15-and-over 200 free relay of Jenna Burke, Finella Smith, Megan Marcille and Reck swam a record time of 1:45.95 to take first. Reck, Jessica Burke, London Armitage and Gomes set a record in the 400 free relay in a first-place time of 3:51.97.
The boys 15-and-over 200 medley relay of A.J. Murko, Hiltz, Urgo and Sheldon won the 200 medley relay in a team-record time of 1:40.88.
The 8-and-under boys team of Schoen, Dayne Belanger, Holden Meunier-Mott and Ansel Ashley-Smith finished first in the 200 freestyle relay and the 100 medley relay.
The 9-10 boys 200 free relay of Aleksandr Vyatkin, Sam Conley, Brent Alvino and Ben Labonte finished first. Vyatkin, Conley, Labonte and Wilson Meunier-Mott placed first in the 200 medley relay.
The 8-and-under boys won their age group with 289 points, as did the 9-10 boys (301) and the 15 and over boys (604).
— Keith Kimberlin
