WESTERLY — A pair of Massachusetts runners were the top finishers in the Surftown Half Marathon on Sunday.
Conor Cashin of Brighton, Massachusetts, was first across the line on the 13.1-mile course in 1:11.47.
Amy Tortorello of Watertown, Massachusetts, was the top female runner with a time of 1:20:40. She placed ninth overall.
The half marathon had 773 finishers.
The event, which is conducted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation, also had a 5K race that had 288 finishers.
Caitlin Abelseth of Brighton, Massachusetts, won the race in 18:14. Michael Zegarzewski was the top male finisher in 19:51. He placed third overall.
— Keith Kimberlin
