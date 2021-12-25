Three championship soccer teams share the honor as The Sun's sports story of the year for 2021.
Chariho High's girls and boys teams earned Division II crowns, both in dramatic fashion, while Stonington High's boys squad closed the season with 21 straight victories to earn a second straight Class M title. A state tournament in Connecticut did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
1. Chariho girls soccer
Chariho (20-1-1) earned the Division II title with a win over Prout in penalty kicks.
Senior Bella Pezzullo delivered the decisive PK as the fifth and final shooter in the first round.
Rachel Abbott scored both Chariho goals, including one with 1:02 left in regulation to force overtime. The game was then delayed for about an hour due to severe storms as well as a tornado warning.
Freshman midfielder Ryann Denecour, who earned first-team All-State honors with 26 goals and 21 assists, played goalie during the PK shootout and made a save. Chariho's starting goalie was unavailable.
"It's never easy for us," said Chariho coach Brittney Godbout, who finished her 11th season as coach. "We came into this playoff, like, all right, we're undefeated, we've beaten all these teams. We've got this. And then we have COVID, and then have injuries. We had to get a little creative."
1. Stonington boys soccer
Sam Montalto and Billy deCastro both scored goals and Stonington held off Ellington to earn a 3-1 victory in the Class M state championship game in November.
It was the second time the Bears beat Ellington for the crown. They also prevailed in 2019, 1-0, the last time the state soccer tournament was held.
Montalto was named an All-American after the season ended, only the second Stonington boys soccer player to receive the honor. Montalto and fellow senior Will Sawin were named to the All-State team.
Stonington coach Paul deCastro, who was named state and New England coach of the year, retired after the season.
Montalto, who is headed to Providence College to continue his career, finished with school records for goals in a season (36) and career (105).
"Winning a second [state title] gives us the feeling that we're maybe the best team ever to go through Stonington High School," Sawin, a midfielder, said after the title game. "Last year we were thankful to play any games, but we really wanted to get back to the state final after winning it. A good handful of us play year-round for Southeast Soccer Club, so we were thinking and talking about winning it all again for a great way to go out."
1. Chariho boys soccer
The day after the girls claimed the Division II title at Cranston Stadium, the boys repeated the feat at the same location.
Chris Niziolek's goal with 1:38 left in the second five-minute overtime proved to be the difference. Brendan Allamby was credited with an assist on the play after a fine cross to Niziolek.
Chariho trailed 1-0 at halftime and deep into the second half. But Allamby broke through with 8:45 left in regulation, driving home a rebound of a hard shot by Jason Nilsson to tie the match, 1-1.
Chariho did not play well in the first half, but controlled the contest as the second half progressed.
"We played the ball on the ground more and we just didn't waste the ball and send balls for no reason. We had a purpose to each ball," Nilsson said. "I had faith in us. I knew at some point we would do it. It took a miracle, but we did it."
4. Chariho wrestling
Longtime Chariho coach Scott Merritt retired in June at the conclusion of the season, which was moved to the spring due to the pandemic.
Merritt produced 12 states champions, 32 All-Staters, 70 top-six state finishers, six division titles and a Division II championship. Merritt was a state champion and the last New England champion at Chariho, in 1985.
James Dougherty captured the 170-pound state title, joining his older brother, Ben, as a two-time state champion for the Chargers.
Chariho and Westerly also engaged in a rarity — they wrestled outside in Wood River Junction during the regular season.
5. Stonington field hockey
Stonington advanced to the Class S title game where it fell to North Branford, 2-0.
Stonington finished the season 18-4 with two losses coming against North Branford.
Seniors Anne Drago and Sandy McGugan were named to the Class S All-State first team. Sophia Fernholz made the second team. Hannah Nulick led the team in goals (19) and assists (12).
5. Chariho field hockey
Chariho advanced to its first title game before losing to Rocky Hill, 3-1, in the Division III final.
Chariho finished 10-2, with its other loss to ECC champion Fitch. The Chargers were dominating for most of the season, outscoring its opponents 49-13. Seven of the goals the Chargers allowed came in the two losses.
Laurel McIntosh had 15 goals and eight assists.
5. Chariho football
Chariho earned its first Super Bowl berth since 2011, taking on Narragansett in the title game.
The Mariners prevailed, 51-33.
The Chargers closed the season strong, winning five of six games before the Super Bowl, including a dominating 36-8 victory over Pilgrim in the semifinals.
Chariho quarterback Zoot Boschwitz passed for 1,538 yards and 15 touchdowns.
8. Josh Mooney, Stonington track
Mooney turned in an outstanding performance during the spring outdoor season.
The then-sophomore was second at the State Open with a school-record time in the 110 hurdles (14.44). He was fifth in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the javelin. Mooney placed second in the state decathlon.
He won the 110 hurdles at the Class M state meet and was second in the 300 hurdles and the javelin. He won all three events at the ECC championships and received the Best in Track award for the Bears.
9. Joe Ciriello, Stonington basketball
Ciriello, a longtime boys basketball coach and teacher at Stonington High, passed away in August.
The Waterbury native started coaching and working as a physical education teacher at Stonington in 1975.
He was a basketball coach for 28 years and also served as a coach or assistant coach in boys tennis.
"Coach was always there for you," said Alex Jensen, a 1999 graduate who went on to play at Division I Vermont. "If you called him and needed to get into the gym and shoot, he'd be there, not only to open the gym but to work out with you. I credit him for making me the player I became.
"He stressed fitness, living life to the fullest each day and was the type of man who I never thought would die. I'm devastated he's not here anymore because he impacted my life and countless numbers of lives."
10. Megan Albamonti
In her first collegiate track meet, Albamonti broke the school record in the javelin at the University of Delaware,
Albamonti, a Westerly High graduate, broke the record several times over the course of the season, including a throw of 162-9 at the Colonial Athletic Association championships.
She won the event with a James Madison facility record and the second-best throw in CAA championship meet history.
10. Westerly swimming
Westerly High's boys and girls swimming teams both finished runner-up in their Division II championship meets.
In the past, Division II schools competed in one big championship meet. A team champion was determined by scoring in that meet. But due to the pandemic, schools competed in a bracket-style postseason. During the regular season, teams competed virtually.
The boys team lost to North Providence in the title meet. Madigan Hiltz won two races and set a school record on the 200 individual medley.
Westerly’s girls lost to Classical in the title meet as Melanie Gomes won two races.
