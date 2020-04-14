STONINGTON — Stonington High's Sarah Flakus and Rhys Hammond are the school's CAS-CIAC scholar-athletes for this year.
Each school in Connecticut selects one girl and one boy to be recognized as that school's scholar-athlete.
"It's based on criteria that is used statewide," Stonington High athletic director Bryan Morrone said. "We would like to see them in the top 20 or 25 in their classes for academics and have good character in addition to being great athletes."
Morrone, Principal Mark Friese, Director of Guidance Margo Crowley, Assistant Principal Neal Curland and Associate Athletic Director Manny MacDonald make the selections.
"They were both definitely in the top 20 in their class and two of our higher-achieving athletes," Morrone said.
Flakus was a first-team Class M All-State selection for the field hockey team in the fall. She was also first-team All-ECC as a defender.
She was the only Stonington girl to receive first-team All-State recognition this school year.
Flakus also plays softball, where she was the team's ECC scholar-athlete award winner last spring.
Hammond put together one of the best indoor track seasons in school history.
He was the New England, State Open and Class M champion in the 1,000. He also won two events at the ECC Division II championship meet. He was part of the winning sprint medley relay team as the Class M meet.
He qualified for the New Balance indoor nationals in the 800, but did not get to compete due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hammond was also an honorable mention selection in soccer during the fall as a starting defender for the Class M championship team.
He will be running for Cornell in the fall.
In the past, all of the state's scholar-athletes are honored at a banquet at the AquaTurf Club in Southington in early May. They receive certificates and plaques.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the banquet has been canceled for this year.
"It's the biggest event the CIAC puts on every year. They usually have 1,700 to 1,800 people. It's a tribute to the kids that can do both at a very high level," Morrone said. "It tends to be mostly All-Staters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.