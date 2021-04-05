Winter athletes from Stonington High and Wheeler High have received recognition from the ECC for the season.
The league did not select All-ECC players due to the shortened coronavirus season, but did honor scholar-athlete and sportsmanship winners.
Stonington's selections for basketball were Wynn Hammond for the boys team and Anne Drago for the girls, scholar athletes, and Alex Tobiassen and Teagan O'Brien, sportsmanship.
The Wheeler award winners were Lukas Jones and Molly Butremovic, scholar-athlete and Sam Taylor and Annie Dusault, sportsmanship.
In gymnastics, Stonington's Ruth Greene received the sportsmanship award and Desiree Zaharie the sportsmanship award.
— Keith Kimberlin
