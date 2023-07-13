GROTON - Neil Main didn't know what to expect.
Main took over the reins of the Stonington Senior Little League team from Matt Bergel that had lost a lot of key players from last year's group that won the state championship for the third straight season.
Main said he had one goal.
"My goal was to follow up with no less than another championship, but with a very different line-up," Main said.
Mission accomplished.
Garret Lehihan and Mason Perkins combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Julian Rodriguez highlighted a five-run uprising with a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning as Stonington won its fourth consecutive state championship with a 10-4 victory over Coventry-Sprague-Franklin-Canterbury-Jewett City Tuesday night at Fitch High School.
Stonington advances to the Eastern Regionals in Bangor, Maine from July 19-24.
"Every expectation was exceeded and we accomplished our goal!" Main said. "This team has heart.
Stonington jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Korbin Anderson (3 runs) walked, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Garret Lenihan.
The lead increased in the third.
Stonington loaded the bases as its first three batters, James Main (single), Lenihan (error) and Perkins (single) reached safely.
Noah Klewin hit a two-run single for a 3-0 lead and an infield groundout made it 4-0.
Coventry-Sprague-Franklin-Canterbury-Jewett City answered with two runs in the bottom half of the third on a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly.
Stonington opened up some breathing room in the top of the fourth, scoring five runs after two outs.
Perkins hit an RBI single and a throwing error on the play made it 6-0. Ethan Baltrukonis added a RBI single before Rodriguez followed with his two-run single that opened up a 9-2 lead.
Coventry-Sprague-Franklin-Canterbury-Jewett City scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-4, but went scoreless the rest of the way.
Stonington tacked on a single run in the seventh on a RBI groundout from Perkins and in the bottom half he struck out the side to end it.
James Main had three hits and scored two runs while Perkins added two hits, scored two runs and drove in three. Maxwell Savin added two hits and along with Klewin.
Throughout the tournament - Stonington won all three games to improve to 9-0 in the postseason - Neil Main's approach changed in regards to the offense.
"I was thinking more small ball and moving runners over," Main said. "As we kept winning and got behind good pitching, we produced in more ways than I can think."
And now Stonington is looking forward to competing in the Eastern Regionals once again that will also include state champions from Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
"I'd like to thank my coaches specifically for tremendous leadership they bring and Stonington little league for being behind us the last four years!" Main said. "For us to win four state titles in a row is still surreal to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.