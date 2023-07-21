BANGOR, Me - Facing elimination, Stonington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning of its Eastern Regional Senior Little League game Thursday night against Auburn, Mass.
The lead was short lived.
Auburn answered with six runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning and never looked back in a 10-5 victory at Mansfield Stadium.
Korbin Anderson led off the first inning for Stonington with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a Garrett Lenihan single and scored on an infield groundout by Mason Perkins.
Lenihan.
Lenihan scored the second run on a passed ball.
Owen Morrow and Luke Martin each had two-run singles for Auburn during its six-run bottom half.
Matt Friedland (double) broke the 2-2 tie.
Auburn took a 10-2 lead into the sixth when Stonington scored three runs.
James Main walked, moved to second on an error and after Lenihan drew a walk, both runners moved up 90 feet on a double steal.
Perkins followed with a RBI single and Emerson Baltrukonis made it 10-5 with a two-run, two-out single
Lenihan and Perkins each had two hits and scored two runs for Stonington, the District 10 champion and four-time Connecticut state champion.
Lenihan struck out five, walked two and gave up five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Three of the six runs he allowed were unearned. Perkins finished things up in relief, striking out five with two walks.
Auburn faced Rhode Island champion South Kingstown in an elimination game Friday. South Kingstown lost to Cherry Hill, N.J. 5-4 on Thursday.
Cherry Hill and Watsontown, Pa. play in the winners bracket final today.
