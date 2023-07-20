BANGOR, Me. — It was a tough night at the plate Wednesday for Stonington in its Senior League Eastern Regional opener.
Kole Swain and Peter Onuschak were a big part in that.
Swain and Onuschak combined on a no-hitter, striking out 11 and allowed two base runners for Millsboro, Delaware in a 4-0 victory at Mansfield Stadium.
The duo retired the first 14 batters until Stonington’s Nick Klewin drew a two-out walk. Korbin Anderson also walked with two outs in the sixth.
Millsboro broke a scoreless deadlock with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Sam Pucci walked, stole second and scored on a RBI single from Braydon Hazzard. Nick Wharton followed with an RBI triple and later scored on a wild pitch.
Wharton (2 hits, 2 RBI, run) made it 4-0 in the fifth with a double that scored Hazzard (2 hits, 2 runs).
Stonington returned to the diamond on Thursday night against Auburn, Mass.
Millsboro advanced to a winners bracket game against Watsontown, Pa. — a 10-0 winner over Auburn.
Also on Day 1, Cherry Hill, N.J. (8-3) and South Kingstown (4-1) won games over Rising Sun, Md. and Elmsford, N.Y. respectively.
