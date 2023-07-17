SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. - Down to their final at-bat, the Stonington Junior League baseball team found a way to force extra innings in Saturday's Section 1 state tournament championship game against Somers.
Once things moved to extras, Stonington found a way to leave with the title.
Luke Dowrey's sacrifice fly to center scored Ben Thomas with the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and Nate Machinski retired the final two batters of the game, with the potential tying and winning runs on bases in the bottom half as Stonington held on for a 3-2 victory.
Stonington last played for a state title in 2007.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the seventh, Stonington rallied to keep its season alive.
Jeremy Vetelino led off with a single to right, stole second and scored when Jack Lewis - in a seven-pitch at-bat - singled to left field to knot things up at 2-2.
The defense also came up big for Stonington when Wyatt Loughlean threw out the winning run at the plate from center field to end the bottom of the eighth inning.
Jaxon Davis started on the mound for Stonington, allowing eight hits over six innings, striking out three.
It was the first loss for District 8 champion Somers in 22 games this postseason.
Stonington, which lost to Somers, 5-3, in its first game of the tournament on July 12, advanced into the championship game with a 13-2 victory over District 11 champion RHAM last Thursday.
The District 10 champions took control early against RHAM with six runs in the bottom of the first highlighted by a two-run single by Eddie Brown.
Stonington broke things open with seven runs in the fourth with Vetelino capping off things with an inside-the-park grand slam home run.
Ben Thomas and Loughlean drew bases-loaded walks and Joshua Post drove in a run after being hit by a pitch.
Vetelino pitched a complete game earning the win allowed two hits and two runs over five innings. He struck out five and walked three.
Stonington will face Section 1 champion Seymour for the state title in a best-of-3 series to begin on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in South Windsor.
Game 2 is on Friday with a decisive third game, if necessary, slated for Saturday at 2 p.m.
Seymour went undefeated in the Section 1 tournament and won the title with a 9-6 victory over Canton on Friday.
