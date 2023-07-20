SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. - Stonington dropped the first game of the championship round of the state tournament with a 7-0 loss to Seymour.
Nate Machinski and Ben Thomas singled for Stonington.
Jeremy Vetelino took the loss on the mound. Vetelino went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked five.
Stonington looked to knot up the best-of-3 series Thursday against Seymour, the Section 1 champion.
If Stonington wins, the two teams will meet Friday with the winner advancing to the Eastern Regionals in Dubois, Pa. from Aug. 1-6.
