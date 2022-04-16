STONINGTON — The Stonington High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction will take place in the schools' café/commons on April 30 at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $25 each. For information, call Susan Weber at at the school (860-599-5781) between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., or send a check to the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame, c/o Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck, with a note listing who will attend and which inductee guests you are there to honor.
The office will be closed during school vacation April 15-22.
The following are this year's inductees:
Heather McGugan Donahue,
Class of 1981
Donahue participated in field hockey, basketball and track.
As a member of the field hockey team, she was named All-ECC as a junior and senior and All-State as a senior, when she served as co-captain.
She was a member of the undefeated 1980 Class M champion girls basketball team as a junior, and was co-captain as a senior, when the Bears had an undefeated regular season. She excelled in track, and won the state championship as a member of the 4x100 relay team for three straight years.
She has coached basketball at many levels, including in the Stonington Como youth league, at Mystic Middle School and AAU.
Jeffrey Parkinson,
Class of 1999
Parkinson participated in football, basketball, indoor track and outdoor track.
A member of Class M state championship teams in outdoor track in 1998 and 1999, he graduated holding numerous school records and earned All-ECC six times and All-State three times.
He also earned All-ECC honors in football. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he was a member of the track team and earned All-New England honors in 2000.
He has taught and coached at Plainfield High and Stonington, and is currently the assistant principal at Griswold Middle.
Douglas Warner,
Class of 2002
Doug Warner participated in soccer, basketball, indoor track and outdoor track.
He was named All-ECC three times as a member of the soccer team, also earning All-State honors as a senior, when he was a team captain.
He was a member of the indoor track ECC champion 4x200 team as a sophomore and was a captain of the basketball team as a senior, when he was named to the all-tournament team at the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament. He also was a member of the 1999 Class M outdoor track championship team and was a captain as a senior.
He attended Norwich University and played soccer, earning GNAC All-Rookie Team honors as a freshman, and later played semi-professionally for several teams. He also coached boys soccer at Stonington and helped launch the school's Unified Sports program. He also coached soccer at St. Bernard, and ran the basketball and soccer programs at the Stonington Community Center for four years. He is the owner and director of Prestige Physical Therapy & Rehab in Brownsville, Texas.
Lindsey Trubia,
Class of 2007
Lindsey Trubia participated in soccer and tennis. Although she was unable to play as a senior due to injury, she was named All-ECC and All-State in soccer as a freshman, sophomore and junior, with the Bears amassing a three-year record of 42-12-1.
As a freshman she scored 28 goals, setting the single-season school record, and scored 64 for her career, a record at the time. She was a member of the Connecticut Olympic Development Program, including the 2004 ODP national finalist team.
A high honors student throughout high school, she went on to Providence College, where she was a four-year starter as a defensive midfielder. She is the founder and CEO of Peak Flow, based in Encinitas, California.
Kevin Donahue,
Class of 2008
Kevin Donahue excelled in basketball, ending his career with 1,714 points, second all-time for boys. He was team captain as a junior and senior, and earned All-ECC honors three times. He was an All-State selection in 2007 and 2008, when he helped lead the Bears to the Class M semifinals.
He continued his basketball career at Assumption College, and earned numerous awards while scoring 1,242 points and helping lead Assumption to the 2009 Northeast 10 Conference championship.
He played for five seasons in Europe, and also coached women’s and youth teams in Denmark and Germany. He has also coached at Mystic Middle School, in Stonington Recreation’s youth leagues and at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts. He is the son of fellow inductee Heather McGugan Donahue.
Haley Gilles Randall,
Class of 2008
Haley Randall participated in softball and gymnastics. She earned All-State honors in both sports and was awarded the Athletic Achievement Cup as the top female athlete in the senior class.
In her junior year, she earned All-ECC honorable mention in gymnastics, then earned Class S All-State for her floor routine at the state meet, scoring 8.8. She was the starting catcher for the softball team for four years, batting .437 for her career.
As a junior, she was named All-ECC and team co-MVP. As a senior, she had six doubles, five triples and four home runs, scored 27 runs, had 29 RBIs and a .903 slugging percentage. She was again team co-MVP, All-ECC and first-team All-State. The Bears had a 20-3 record, won the ECC divisional title and made it to the Class M quarterfinals.
She went on to catch at Temple University, where she was a dean’s list student. She currently manages a fellowship at Georgetown University.
Kevin Agnello,
Class of 2009
Kevin Agnello participated in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, earning 12 letters and serving as captain in nine seasons. He earned All-ECC honors each of his four years of cross country, and led the Bears to the ECC championship in 2008, when he also earned All-State honors.
He earned All-ECC recognition in indoor track as a member of the ECC champion 4x800 relay team in 2008, helping set a school record. He also earned All-ECC honors in outdoor track, twice in the 3,200 meters and twice for the 4x800 relay. He also earned All-State honors in the 1,600 and 3,200.
He was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Government, and was vice president of the Class of 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and educational psychology from the University of Connecticut, where he is working on a doctoral degree. He works for Frontline Education Technologies, and is a member of the Stonington Board of Education.
Woodrow J. Douville,
Contributor
Woody Douville was a longtime football coach at Stonington and contributed to athletics in the town in many ways. He was the football coach from 1949-1963; the Bears won the ECC championship in 1955, 1960 and 1961 and were awarded the CIAC Merit Award in 1955 and 1960. He received the Retired Coaches Award from the Southeastern Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.
He was the Stonington Recreation Director from 1963-1988, ran the elementary school basketball and baseball programs for many years, was a member of the Pawcatuck Little League board of directors, president of the Stonington Youth Football League, president of the Stonington High Athletic Council, and adviser to the “S” Club.
He was a graduate of Holy Cross and served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II, and taught math at Stonington for 35 years after starting his career in his hometown, Northbridge, Massachusetts, where he is a member of the Northbridge High School Hall of Fame.
