STONINGTON — A new mascot statue, Brute, the Stonington Bear, was dedicated during a ceremony at the school on Friday.
The original wooden statue, which was donated by the Class of 1999, fell victim to rot, bees and an overly-excited Fitch fan last fall.
The new statue is 100% bronze and was cast by hand.
Financial donations and labor were provided by Stonington Police Association, Stonington Pee Wee Football Association, Stonington Athletic Hall of Fame Committee and Stonington Athletic Boosters.
Concrete Slabs by Drab built the base and the statue is from Bronzeman in California.
Stonington finance secretary Patti Linder, Principal Alicia Dawe and the Stonington Public Schools Maintenance Department also provided assistance.
— Keith Kimberlin
