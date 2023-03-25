STONINGTON — Eight inductees will enter the Stonington High School Athletic Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on April 29.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the school's Café/Commons. A social will precede the ceremony starting at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $25 each. For information, call Susan Weber at the school (860) 599-5781 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or send a check to the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame, c/o Stonington High School, 176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck, with a note listing who will attend and which inductee guests are there to honor. The school's office will be closed during school vacation (April 7-14).
Joseph Piccolo
Class of 1941
Joe Piccolo earned letters in football, basketball, baseball, and track and was named All-ECC in three sports.
Piccolo was the Class B champion in the javelin as a senior. The football team won ECC championships in 1938 and 1939 and was named Class B champion in 1939. He was captain of the basketball and baseball teams as a senior, and was voted most athletic and most school spirit by his class. A veteran of World War II, he was awarded the Purple Heart.
Alison Andrews Reyes
Class of 1990
Reyes participated in tennis, basketball and softball.
She helped lead the Bears to ECC championships in tennis in 1988 and 1989; she was ECC doubles champion in 1988 and ECC singles champion and Eastern Connecticut doubles champion in 1989.
She was All-ECC in basketball as a senior, and was a starter on two ECC division champion basketball teams and the Bears' state finalist team in 1989.
Reyes was the salutatorian and CIAC Scholar-Athlete for the Class of 1990. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College, where she was a member of the crew team for four years. She is the global security solutions director at Google Cloud.
Kellie Warner Palmer
Class of 2005
Palmer excelled in four years of soccer. She earned All-ECC recognition all four years, three times on the first team, and as a sophomore earned honorable mention despite playing with a torn ACL.
She scored 27 goals as a freshman and finished with 73 for her career, a school record at the time, and also holds the Westerly Sun Tournament record for goals and assists. She earned All-State recognition as a senior, and went on to play at Johnson & Wales University. She is the owner and operator of Freedom Fitness in Pawcatuck.
Liz Bolduc
Class of 2008
Bolduc participated in field hockey, basketball, gymnastics and track.
As a member of the field hockey team, she was part of four straight ECC championships, was named All-ECC as a junior and senior, and was named All-State second team as a junior and first team as a senior.
She was the ECC champion in the discus as a senior and placed second at the Class M meet. She was a member of the girls basketball 2006 Class M championship team, and competed on the balance beam at the state gymnastics meet in 2008. She played field hockey at Eastern Connecticut State University and is employed at Electric Boat.
Benjamin Chapman
Class of 2008
Chapman participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track at SHS and was awarded the Tuite Cup as the top male athlete in the Class of 2008.
He was captain of the football team and earned All-ECC honors as a junior and senior, and as a senior was named All-State and was a member of the Connecticut Governor’s Cup All-Star team.
Chapman was a member of the 2008 ECC champion basketball team that went to the Class M semifinals, and earned All-ECC competing in the shot put and discus for the track team.
He continued his football career at the University of Connecticut, where he was twice academic All-Big East, earning a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, and he also holds a master’s from Castleton University.
He has coached football at Stonington, UConn, Castleton and Stonehill College and was recently named the offensive line coach at Marist College.
Kelly Grills
Class of 2010
Grills participated in field hockey, basketball and softball and was awarded the Athletic Achievement Cup as the top female athlete in the Class of 2010.
As a member of the field hockey team, she was a part of three ECC championships and was named All-ECC and All-State second team as a senior.
As a member of the softball team, she was part of two ECC division championship teams, and earned All-ECC honorable mention as a junior and All-ECC, All-State and academic All-State as a senior. She continued her softball career at the United States Coast Guard Academy, where she was named captain as a junior and senior. She earned a law degree at the College of William and Mary in 2022, and continues to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Megan Rose Chapman
Class of 2011
Chapman participated in basketball and track and was awarded the Kenney Cup as the top female athlete in the Class of 2011.
As a member of the track team, she established the current school records for the discus, shot put and hammer. In her senior season, she won the discus at the ECC, Class M, State Open and New England championship meets. As a member of the basketball team, she was twice named to the Westerly Community Credit Union all-tournament team.
She was a four-year performer in track at the University of Connecticut, where she earned a degree in human development and family studies. She is a math tutor at SHS and coaches cross country and indoor and outdoor track.
Charles H. Holdredge III
Contributor
Holdredge is a Stonington High School graduate and avid local sports historian who has been instrumental in the success of the Athletic Hall of Fame, serving as master of ceremonies for its first 15 years.
At Stonington, he captained the baseball team and also participated in football and basketball. He played football at American International College and later graduated from Boston University. He served in the U.S. Army, and retired after a 40-year career at Electric Boat.
He was the longtime announcer at Westerly High football games and the Westerly Community Credit Union basketball tournament, and active in the Westerly High Athletic Boosters. He has been inducted into the Providence Gridiron Club Hall of Fame, and is also being inducted into the Westerly High School Athletic Hall of Fame this year.
