Eight new members were inducted into the Stonington High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday. The honorees were, front, from left, Doug Warner, Heather McGugan Donahue, Judy Douville Taylor, representing her father, Woody Douville and Haley Gilles Randall; back, Ray Trubia, representing his daughter, Lindsey Trubia, Jeff Parkinson, Kevin Agnello and Kevin Donahue. | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun
