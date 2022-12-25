Westerly High's first baseball championship in 30 years and Stonington High's highly successful boys track program have been selected as stories of the year by The Sun's sports staff.
1. Westerly baseball
The Bulldogs went 25-5 and capped their season by defeating Narragansett, 2-1, in the best-of-three championship series at Rhode Island College in June.
It was the school's first baseball championship since 1992. Westerly dropped the first game of the series to the Mariners, 7-4, but came back to take the next two, 7-2, and 2-0.
Dean Pons Jr. pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to win the second game. Freshman Michael Poole, the most outstanding player in the final game, allowed just three hits and struck out seven in the deciding game.
Greg Gorman, who now plays at Bryant University, was named the Division II-B player of the year after hitting .398 with six home runs and eight doubles.
Pons, a left-hander, received the Cy Young award as the top pitcher in II-B. He finished 10-0 with an ERA of 0.82 with 121 strikeouts and 16 walks in 68 innings.
The 25 victories were a single-season school record by a Westerly team.
1. Stonington boys track
Stonington captured the Class S indoor track championship in February and earned the Class M outdoor crown in June.
During the indoor meet, Josh Mooney won the 55 hurdles and the 55 dash. Ryan Gruczka won the 1,000 and was second in the 3,200. In March, Mooney was second in the Emerging Elite 60 hurdles at the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York.
Mooney won the javelin and was second in the 110 hurdles at the Class M outdoor meet. Gruczka finished second in the 1,600 and the 3,200.
Mooney won the 110 hurdles at the State Open, and Ryan Turner finished first in the 800. Mooney placed second at the New Englands in the hurdles with a school-record time of 14.28.
In June, Mooney captured the state decathlon title after finishing runner-up as a sophomore. His 6,331 points ranked him in the top 10 in the country.
Stonington's 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Lucian Tedeschi, Jason Morse, Orr and Gruczka won the Rising Stars race at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia.
Gruczka was the ECC cross country champion in the fall and finished ninth at the State Open. Mooney signed with the University of Connecticut as a decathlete.
3. Chariho boys soccer
After starting the season 1-5-2, Chariho closed with 11 straight victories to capture its second straight Division II championship.
Chariho had seven shutouts during the 11-game winning streak.
The Chargers defeated Coventry, 2-1, in the title game. Chris Niziolek, who scored the winning goal in the 2021 title game, and Ethan Knowles scored for the Chargers.
Keeper Drew DeNoncour and midfielder Brandon Knowles had big saves in the final minutes to preserve the victory.
Knowles and Ian Clark were both named to the Division II first team. Knowles also earned All-Division II as one of the top 11 players in the league.
4. Chariho girls volleyball
Chariho put together a perfect season, finishing 19-0 to win the Division II championship.
Chariho swept East Providence, 3-0, in the title match at Rhode Island College. The Chargers dropped just one set in three playoff matches and were extended to five sets only twice during the season. Chariho swept 12 of 19 opponents.
Junior setter Lexi Cole (second team) and junior middle blocker Katja Nelson (third team) earned All-State honors. Jules White was Division II first team. Chariho's top five players were all juniors.
5. Stonington girls tennis
In June, Stonington defeated Daniel Hand, 6-1, to win the Class M championship.
It was the second state title for the Bears, who also won the Class S title in 2013.
Maddie Hamm, Grace Duggan, Maddie Gonzalez and Mia Lewandowski all won singles matches against Hand. Katya Snegovskikh and Katie Johnstone won at No. 1 doubles. Marcella Hamm and Lauren Buckley won at third doubles.
Stonington finished the season 19-1.
In April, longtime coach George Crouse was selected to receive a Gold Key Award from the Connecticut Sports Alliance. He first started coaching the girls team in 1987.
6. Chariho earns honors
In February, Chariho was named the school of the year by the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Director’s Association.
Brittney Godbout, the girls soccer and lacrosse coach, was named the female coach of the year.
Dan and Stephanie Potts of the Maddie Potts Foundation received the Sister Charlene Tedeschi Distinguished Service Award. The Pottses formed the foundation after their daughter, Maddie, collapsed at the school during a soccer game in 2017 and died after suffering a brain aneurysm.
7. Paulla Solar, Stonington girls basketball
In March, Paulla Solar was announced as one of eight finalists for the 2022 National High School Coaches Association national coach of the year.
Solar was the Connecticut High School Coaches Association 2022 coach of the year. Her teams won Class M titles in 1980 and 2006, and the 2005 Bears were runners-up. She is in her 30th season as coach at Stonington.
8. Hammond qualifies for nationals
In May, former Stonington High runner Rhys Hammond finished 13th in the 1,500 at the NCAA East preliminary meet in Bloomington, Indiana, which earned Hammond a trip to the nationals in Eugene, Oregon.
The Cornell sophomore had a time of 3:41.69. The race included an Olympian from Morocco and the NCAA record holder in the event.
9. Megan Albamonti
In May, Westerly's Megan Albamonti won the Colonial Athletic Conference javelin competition for Delaware at the championship meet with a throw of 183 feet, setting the conference meet record by almost 13 feet and improving upon her school record.
She was named the most outstanding field event performer.
Albamonti finished 19th in the javelin at the NCAA East preliminary meet in Bloomington, Indiana, in May.
10. Bill Haberek
In October, Chariho High’s Bill Haberek was inducted into the RIIL High School Athletic Hall of Fame, joining the late Skip Kenyon, a former teacher and baseball coach, as the only two from Chariho to receive the honor.
The 73-year old Haberek has been a longtime cross country and track coach at the school. He is a Chariho graduate and a former teacher at the school.
