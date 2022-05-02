STONINGTON — Lola Worsdale and Maddie Stepski both hit three-run home runs in the first inning as Stonington High topped Putnam, 16-2, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Monday.
The game ended after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule.
Stepski finished 4 for 4. Cami Brown was 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. Maddie Mendez, Carli LoPresto, Kelsea Anderson and Madi Allard each finished with two hits. Anderson also doubled.
Cayla Beverly earned the win, striking out six.
Putnam dropped to 2-7. Stonington (6-3) next hosts Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
