WESTERLY — Woonsocket scored a run in the top of the eighth inning and defeated Westerly High, 4-3, in the Division II softball tournament on Saturday at Cimalore Field.
The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings forcing extra innings. The loss ended the season for No. 4 Westerly (13-10).
Ella Keegan finished 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Dina Arnold had Westerly's only other hit, a double.
Sophia Valenti struck out 10 while allowing five hits. She walked just one batter.
Woonsocket's Dakota Owen finished 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and a home run and a double. Julia Raymond struck out nine and gave up just three hits to earn the win.
No. 7 Woonsocket (11-8) will face No. 3 Mt. Hope in the losers bracket on Monday. East Greenwich and Ponaganset, who play in the winners bracket on Monday, are the other two teams remaining in the tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.