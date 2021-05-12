NORTH STONINGTON — Woodstock Academy topped Wheeler High, 27-14, in an ECC North Division softball game Wednesday.
Woodstock (1-0, 1-0 ECC North) led 15-5 in the top of the third. But Wheeler responded with seven runs in the bottom of the third to make it 15-12. The Centaurs outscored Wheeler 12-2 the rest of the way.
"The girls played really hard. They had to bring their No. 1 pitcher back into the game. I hope this effort transfers to Tuesday," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said.
Wheeler (5-9, 5-8) travels to St. Bernard on Tuesday to play the Saints at 4 p.m.
Addie Hauptmann finished 2 for 4 with a home run — her sixth of the season — and a double for Wheeler.
Molly Butremovic and Maddie Perkins each had three hits, and Marissa Bergel doubled and drove in two runs. Marissa Perkins, Makayla Delzer and Emma Cottingham drove in two runs apiece.
— Keith Kimberlin
