NORTH STONGINTON — Wheeler High overcame a seven-run deficit and handed St. Bernard its first ECC Division IV loss of the season, 9-7, on Saturday.
The victory leaves Wheeler (8-4, 6-1 Division IV) a half-game behind St. Bernard (12-5, 7-1) in the league standings. The Saints are done with their division schedule. The Lions still have to play Putnam, a team it beat 15-0 Thursday, on May 23.
St. Bernard could have wrapped up the title with a win. The victory qualified Wheeler for the Class S state tournament.
St. Bernard scored six runs in the top of the second to take a 7-0 lead. But Wheeler responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to only trail 7-6.
"The girls didn't hang their heads when we got behind," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "Everybody just got timely hits. When we scored the six runs, it changed the atmosphere of the game."
Wheeler pushed across a run in the fourth to tie it and took the lead in the fifth inning. With two runners on base, Addie Hauptmann appeared to hit a three-run homer. But the runner ahead of Hauptmann was called out after St. Bernard appealed, claiming she missed third base. The out ended the inning and Hauptmann's run did not count, either. She still received credit for a home run, according to Bailey.
Wheeler added another run in the sixth.
Hauptmann finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Reese Main was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Keelan Groves doubled and drove in two runs. Emma Cottingham and Maddie Perkins also had RBIs, while Marissa Perkins went 2 for 3.
Main pitched all seven innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Only one of the seven runs scored against her was earned.
"I would say this was our best win of the season," Bailey said. "St. Bernard is an outstanding team."
The Lions next play at Plainfield on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
