NORTH STONINGTON — Bacon Academy scored seven runs in the top of the seventh and downed Wheeler High, 12-7, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Thursday.
Wheeler had tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings when Marissa Perkins scored on a single by Reese Main (2 for 5, double).
But the Bobcats had a three-run home run in the eighth to take control.
Keelan Groves finished 4 for 5 with a pair of RBIs for Wheeler. Addie Hauptmann, Molly Butremovic and Perkins finished with two hits each.
Bacon Academy improved to 4-12.
Wheeler (6-10) next hosts New London on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
