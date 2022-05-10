NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Reese Main homered and was the winning pitcher as the Lions topped winless New London, 14-7, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Tuesday.
Reese's two-run homer in the first inning, the first of her career, easily cleared the fence in right field. Main struck out eight and walked just one to earn the win.
Wheeler trailed 7-4 after three innings, but tied it with three runs in the fourth. The Lions took the lead in the fifth when Addie Stanley scored on suicide squeeze by Emma Cottingham. The Lions broke the game open with six runs in the sixth.
"The girls faced adversity today, but never got down on themselves," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said.
Addie Hauptman was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Cotttingham drove in three runs. Maddie Perkins was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Izzy Deledda was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Abby Butremovic finished 2 for 4.
New London is 0-11, 0-5 Division IV. Wheeeler (6-4, 4-1) next plays at Putnam on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
