NORTH STONINGTON — Ledyard shut out Wheeler High, 24-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Saturday.
Addie Stanley and Maddie Perkins each singled to account for Wheeler's two hits.
Ledyard (7-5) scored 17 runs in the final two innings as the game ended after five innings via the mercy rule.
Wheeler (3-4) next plays at Windham on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
