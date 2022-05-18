WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Wheeler High pushed across three runs in the eighth inning and beat Windham, 4-1, for its eighth straight win in an ECC out-of-division softball game Wednesday.
Addie Hauptmann opened the inning with a walk, but ended up at second base after a wild pitch on ball four. Keelin Groves brought her home with a single to right field.
With two outs, Reese Main hit a deep drive to left field for a long single that scored Groves from first base. Hayden Bresnan then ran for Main. She stole second and went to third on a passed ball. She scored on a single by Marissa Perkins.
Main pitched all eight innings and allowed one unearned run on six hits. She struck out nine and walked none.
Windham is 8-8. Wheeler (11-4) next hosts Norwich Tech on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
