NORTH STONINGTON — Addie Stanley drove in four runs and Isabella Deledda had three RBIs as Wheeler High beat Parish Hill, 17-5, in a nonleague softball game on Tuesday.
Stanley and Deledda both finished 2 for 3.
Wheeler led 16-4 after three innings and the game ended in the fifth inning via the mercy rule.
Makayla Delzer was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Keelan Groves finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Abby Butremovic was 2 for 3.
Val Barajas struck out five to earn the win.
Parish Hill is now 9-5. Wheeler (11-6) next travels to St. Bernard on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.