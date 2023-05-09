COLCHESTER, Conn. — Reliever Reese Main limited Bacon Academy to two runs over the final five innings as Wheeler High overcame an early four-run deficit and beat the Bobcats, 15-10, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Tuesday.
Wheeler trailed 8-4 after two innings, but scored three in the top of the third to make it 8-7.
Main took over the pitching duties at that point and held Bacon to two runs with five strikeouts over the final five innings.
Wheeler took the lead for good with five runs in the top of the fourth to make it 12-8.
Main was 3 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs. Victoria Kleemann drove in three runs. Addie Stanley was 3 for 6 with three RBIs. Morgyn Perkins finished 3 for 6 with an RBI.
Isabella Deledda (triple), Abby Butremovic (double, triple) and Marissa Perkins contributed two hits each. Keelan Groves also doubled.
Bacon Academy is 2-9. Wheeler (8-5) next travels to Griswold on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game. The Lions travel to Lyman Memorial on Friday for a 4 p.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
