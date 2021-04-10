NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High scored seven runs in the first inning and defeated Tourtellotte, 11-0, in the ECC North Division softball opener for both schools Saturday.
Addie Hauptmann, Reese Main and Marisa Perkins each drove in two runs. Hauptmann also doubled, while Keelan Groves finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Main, a sophomore, pitched all seven innings striking out eight to earn the victory. She did not walk a batter.
"We played solid defense behind Reese and we put the ball in play," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said.
Wheeler next travels to Putnam on Tuesday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
