NORTH STONINGTON — New London scored in every inning but the seventh and defeated Wheeler High, 12-3, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Saturday.
The Whalers led 9-1 after 3½ innings.
Emma Cottingham was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Wheeler. Maddie Perkins and Molly Butremovic each finished with two hits and one RBI.
Wheeler (6-11) closes the season on Sunday, hosting Putnam at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
