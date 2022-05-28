NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High will host Innovation in the first round of the Class S softball tournament on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Wheeler is the No. 8 seed after posting a 13-5 record in the regular season. Seedings are based on regular-season records. Wheeler is 13-6 after losing a game in the ECC tournament.
The winner faces Parish Hill or Hale Ray on Wednesday in the second round at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
