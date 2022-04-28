NORTH STONINGTON — Montville scored three runs in the top of the third inning and pulled away for a 7-2 ECC out-of-division softball win against Wheeler High on Thursday.
The game was tied 2-2 before Montville took the lead for good with the three-run third.
Wheeler's Izzy Deledda was 2 for 3 with an RBI. She was the only Wheeler player with more than one hit.
Montville is now 2-4. Wheeler (3-3) next hosts Ledyard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.