NORTH STONINGTON — Montville scored nine runs over the final three innings to pull away from Wheeler High for a 15-4 victory in the ECC Division II softball tournament on Tuesday.
No. 5 Montville led 5-4 after three innings, but scored four runs in the fifth and five in the seventh to earn the win.
Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said the No. 4 Lions were not "crisp" in terms of their fielding.
Maddie Perkins was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs for Wheeler. Abby Butremovic doubled.
Montville is 7-13 and will play top-seeded Stonington on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Griswold in the semifinals.
Wheeler (13-6) will next play in the Class S state tournament. Pairings will be released later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
