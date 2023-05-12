LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial limited Wheeler High to three hits and beat the Lions, 13-1, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Friday.
The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule. Lyman (13-3, 7-0 Division IV) has outscored its league opponents by a combined 95-11 in its seven wins.
Addie Stanley, Leah Cleary and Victoria Kleeman all singled for Wheeler.
Wheeler (9-6, 3-3) next hosts Putnam on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
