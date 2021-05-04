NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial scored 14 runs over the first two innings and topped Wheeler High, 16-1, in an ECC North Division softball game Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Wheeler's only run was a solo homer by Addie Hauptmann in the third inning. Hauptmann finished 2 for 3.
Lyman moved to 6-2, 6-2 ECC North. Wheeler (4-6, 4-6) next travels to Plainfield on Saturday for a doubleheader that starts at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
