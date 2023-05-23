PLAINFIELD — Plainfield grabbed a five-run lead after two innings and beat Wheeler High, 7-4, in the ECC Division II softball tournament on Tuesday.
No. 5 Wheeler did respond with two runs in the fourth, but No. 4 Plainfield scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to lead 6-2.
Addie Stanley, Abby Butremovic and Marissa Perkins finished with two hits each for Wheeler. Butremovic and Perkins each drove in a run while Stanley doubled. Reese Main was 3 for 3.
Plainfield advanced to the semifinals where it plays No. 1 Lyman at Griswold on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Wheeler will play in the Class S state tournament. Pairings will be released later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
