LEDYARD — Wheeler High closed the regular season with a 13-1 loss to Ledyard in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Friday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Wheeler's Isabella Deledda was 2 for 3 with a double. Addie Stanley also drove in a run.
Ledyard is 11-8 and Wheeler dropped to 11-7.
— Keith Kimberlin
