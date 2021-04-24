NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost an ECC North softball doubleheader falling to Killingly, 16-5 and 16-3, on Saturday.
In the first game, Wheeler only trailed 6-4 after four innings, but Killingly (4-0, 2-1 ECC North) scored three runs in the fifth and seventh in the sixth to end the game.
Addie Hauptmann finished 3 for 4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Lions. Marissa Bergel, Keelan Groves and Molly Butremovic also drove in runs.
In the second game, Killingly scored six runs in the top of the fourth to take a 9-1 lead.
Hauptmann was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and a double. Reese Main also drove in a run.
Wheeler (3-3, 3-3) next travels to Tourtellotte on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
