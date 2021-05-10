NEW LONDON — New London scored five runs in the first inning and downed Wheeler High, 12-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Monday.
The game was ended in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
Addie Hauptmann and Makayla Delzer had two hits each for Wheeler.
New London is 1-12. Wheeler (5-8) next hosts Woodstock Academy on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
