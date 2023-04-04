NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost to Griswold, 13-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Tuesday.
It was the season opener for both teams. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Leah Cleary had Wheeler's only hit, a single in the third inning.
Wheeler next travels to Plainfield on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
